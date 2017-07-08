Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Efforts of Turkey, Russia on Syria are example for international community - Erdogan

World
July 08, 13:06 UTC+3 HAMBURG

"Expectations are very high, the relations between our countries have truly improved," he said. "The efforts of Turkey and Russia are a clear example for the world."

Share
1 pages in this article

HAMBURG, July 8. /TASS/. The efforts of Turkey and Russia on settlement of the crisis in Syria are an example for the international community, Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said after a meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Hamburg on Saturday.

"Expectations are very high, the relations between our countries have truly improved," he said. "The efforts of Turkey and Russia are a clear example for the world."

The Turkish president stressed the meeting was "very important from the point of view of high expectations related to the problems in Syria and Iraq." He thanked the Russian leader for the meeting "on my behalf and on behalf of my nation."

The Russian leader said in the Syrian settlement and in fighting terrorists in that country there is certain progress, including due to the efforts of the Turkish leader. He said "lately a lot has been done for the full-format development of the bilateral relations and in settlement of certain problems of interest to us."

"Russia appreciates Erdogan’s position and the positions of his all colleagues, partners in the negotiations process," Putin added.

Turkey’s Sabah newspaper reported the talks between Erdogan and Putin lasted for about one hour.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin-Trump first meeting round-up
2
Ticket sales for 2018 FIFA World Cup to begin after December 1
3
Putin notes improvement of economic ties with France when meeting Macron
4
Russian President to attend opening of Innoprom-2017 in Yekaterinburg
5
Leaders of Russia, Germany, France confirm stalling of Minsk-2
6
Moscow court pardons two convicts in Total CEO jet crash case
7
The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine
TOP STORIES
Реклама