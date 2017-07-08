Efforts of Turkey, Russia on Syria are example for international community - Erdogan

HAMBURG, July 8. /TASS/. The efforts of Turkey and Russia on settlement of the crisis in Syria are an example for the international community, Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said after a meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Hamburg on Saturday.

"Expectations are very high, the relations between our countries have truly improved," he said. "The efforts of Turkey and Russia are a clear example for the world."

The Turkish president stressed the meeting was "very important from the point of view of high expectations related to the problems in Syria and Iraq." He thanked the Russian leader for the meeting "on my behalf and on behalf of my nation."

The Russian leader said in the Syrian settlement and in fighting terrorists in that country there is certain progress, including due to the efforts of the Turkish leader. He said "lately a lot has been done for the full-format development of the bilateral relations and in settlement of certain problems of interest to us."

"Russia appreciates Erdogan’s position and the positions of his all colleagues, partners in the negotiations process," Putin added.

Turkey’s Sabah newspaper reported the talks between Erdogan and Putin lasted for about one hour.