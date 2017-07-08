Back to Main page
UN official enthusiastic about Russian-US agreement on no-flight zone in Syria

World
July 08, 6:54 UTC+3 UNITED N ATIONS

Russia and the U.S. agreed on setting up de-escalation zones in southern Syria as of 12:00 hours Damascus time (09:00 hours UTC) Sunday, July 9

UNITED N ATIONS, July 8. /TASS/. UN Secretary General's official spokesman Stephane Dujarric offered an enthusiastic reaction on Friday to the agreement Russia and the U.S. had reached as regards the no-flight areas in the southern zone of de-escalation in Syria.

The deal would require special scrutiny, he told TASS adding that the UN would welcome any Russian-American agreement that would impart dynamics to the process of pan-Syrian negotiations ahead of a yet another round of talks in Geneva and would help improve the situation for rank-and-file Syrians.

"We have yet to see details of the deal announced, but we would welcome any agreement that could lead to an improvement of conditions for the Syrian people and also provide positive momentum ahead of the Geneva talks," Dujarric told TASS.

Russia and the U.S. agreed on setting up de-escalation zones in southern Syria as of 12:00 hours Damascus time (09:00 hours UTC) Sunday, July 9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday after a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in this connection the agreement testified to the ability of both countries to work together on the Syrian problem.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Companies
G20
Countries
Syria
