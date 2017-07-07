Lithuania sentences Russian citizen to ten years in jail for espionage

Russia’s cutting-edge multipurpose helicopters to be showcased at MAKS-2017 air showMilitary & Defense July 07, 17:51
Putin and Trump meet on sidelines of G20 summitWorld July 07, 17:22
Putin calls for pragmatism and caution in resolving North Korean nuclear issueRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 07, 17:11
One dead, five wounded in Lugansk terror attacksWorld July 07, 17:05
This week in photos: Putin-Trump first handshake, Kim Jong Un's hug and Messi's weddingSociety & Culture July 07, 16:23
Protesters try to storm police barricades around G20 summit venue in HamburgWorld July 07, 15:36
Putin’s delegation finds out from media that guards at his Hamburg hotel were assaultedWorld July 07, 15:26
Jailed Russian pilot’s wife hopeful husband will return home after Putin-Trump meetingWorld July 07, 15:07
Opposition figure Navalny walks free after 25 days in administrative arrestSociety & Culture July 07, 14:43
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VILNIUS, July 7. /TASS/. The Vilnius District Court has sentenced Russian citizen Nikolai Filipchenko to ten years behind bars for espionage.
The prosecutor’s office demanded that the Russian be sentenced to ten-and-a-half years in prison. Upon the prosecutor’s request, the court hearings were held behind closed doors.
Lithuania claims that being an officer of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Filipchenko tried to recruit some of the personnel from Lithuania’s VIP Protection Department in order to make them install special equipment and spy on the country’s high-ranking officials.
Filipchenko rejected all accusations saying that he had not caused any damage to Lithuania. During the court hearings, he refused to testify taking advantage of his legitimate right.
A source in the Russian embassy in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius told TASS that the embassy had been "deeply engaged" in this case.
The Russian citizen was arrested in Lithuania while travelling from Russia’s western enclave of Kaliningrad to the mainland. According to the Lithuanian State Security Department, it was the first time that a Russian intelligence officer was arrested in the country. Filipchenko has remained in custody since April 29, 2015.