Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lithuania sentences Russian citizen to ten years in jail for espionage

World
July 07, 16:38 UTC+3 VILNIUS

The Vilnius District Court has sentenced Russian citizen Nikolai Filipchenko to ten years behind bars for espionage

Share
1 pages in this article

VILNIUS, July 7. /TASS/. The Vilnius District Court has sentenced Russian citizen Nikolai Filipchenko to ten years behind bars for espionage.

Read also

Kremlin slams Lithuanian secret services’ report as ‘total anti-Russian hysteria’

The prosecutor’s office demanded that the Russian be sentenced to ten-and-a-half years in prison. Upon the prosecutor’s request, the court hearings were held behind closed doors.

Lithuania claims that being an officer of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Filipchenko tried to recruit some of the personnel from Lithuania’s VIP Protection Department in order to make them install special equipment and spy on the country’s high-ranking officials.

Filipchenko rejected all accusations saying that he had not caused any damage to Lithuania. During the court hearings, he refused to testify taking advantage of his legitimate right.

A source in the Russian embassy in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius told TASS that the embassy had been "deeply engaged" in this case.

The Russian citizen was arrested in Lithuania while travelling from Russia’s western enclave of Kaliningrad to the mainland. According to the Lithuanian State Security Department, it was the first time that a Russian intelligence officer was arrested in the country. Filipchenko has remained in custody since April 29, 2015.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin and Trump meet on sidelines of G20 summit
2
One dead, five wounded in Lugansk terror attacks
3
This week in photos: Putin-Trump first handshake, Kim Jong Un's hug and Messi's wedding
4
Russia’s cutting-edge multipurpose helicopters to be showcased at MAKS-2017 air show
5
Kremlin praises Merkel as 'hostess with the mostest' for warmly welcoming Putin
6
Putin calls for pragmatism and caution in resolving North Korean nuclear issue
7
Hermitage Museum to keep psychic cat to make forecasts for 2018 World Cup
TOP STORIES
Реклама