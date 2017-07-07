Back to Main page
G20 leaders begin summit's first official session

World
July 07, 14:36 UTC+3 HAMBURG
Share
1 pages in this article

HAMBURG, July 7. /TASS/. The 12th G20 summit has officially got underway. The leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, have gathered for the first working meeting.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addressed the participants in the summit with an opening speech. Then the meeting continued behind closed doors.

Prior to the beginning of the session, the G20 heads of state and government held an informal discussion. Since it concerned political issues, it was not formally part of the G20 agenda.

While waiting for the beginning of the session, the leaders of various countries had on-the-go contacts. In particular, the Russian president spoke briefly with the German chancellor.

