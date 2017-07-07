Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov and Tillerson discuss global issues at G20 summit

World
July 07, 14:18 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have held a meeting in Hamburg on Friday, discussing key bilateral and global issues, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Read also

Lavrov-Tillerson meeting round-up

According to the source, the meeting, held on the sidelines of the G20 summit, lasted one hour. "The parties discussed key bilateral and global issues," the source added.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will hold their first meeting.

The two-day G20 summit began in the German city of Hamburg on Friday. During the summit, Russian leader Vladimir Putin plans to clarify Moscow’s position on most important issues. The presidents of Russia and the United States will hold their first meeting on the sidelines of the summit in order to discuss most pressing issues. On the first day of the G20 summit, Putin is also scheduled to meet with the Japanese, North Korean, South African, Mexican and Australian leaders.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin and Trump shake hands at G20 summit
2
Kremlin praises Merkel as 'hostess with the mostest' for warmly welcoming Putin
3
Siberian mine blast kills three, leaves several injured
4
Press review: First Putin-Trump meeting to kick off and IS instant messaging for recruits
5
Russian court reduces sentence for blogger who played Pokemon Go in church
6
Rostec fails to reach deal with Iran on turbine deliveries for Crimean TPPs
7
Russian mission confirms NATO-Russia Council on July 13
TOP STORIES
Реклама