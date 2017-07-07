Lavrov and Tillerson discuss global issues at G20 summit

Kremlin praises Merkel as 'hostess with the mostest' for warmly welcoming PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 07, 13:27
MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have held a meeting in Hamburg on Friday, discussing key bilateral and global issues, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
According to the source, the meeting, held on the sidelines of the G20 summit, lasted one hour. "The parties discussed key bilateral and global issues," the source added.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will hold their first meeting.
The two-day G20 summit began in the German city of Hamburg on Friday. During the summit, Russian leader Vladimir Putin plans to clarify Moscow’s position on most important issues. The presidents of Russia and the United States will hold their first meeting on the sidelines of the summit in order to discuss most pressing issues. On the first day of the G20 summit, Putin is also scheduled to meet with the Japanese, North Korean, South African, Mexican and Australian leaders.