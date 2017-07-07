OSCE Parliamentary Assembly supports Russia’s proposal to criminalize help for terrorists

Kremlin praises Merkel as 'hostess with the mostest' for warmly welcoming PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 07, 13:27
Press review: First Putin-Trump meeting to kick off and IS instant messaging for recruitsPress Review July 07, 13:00
Putin and Trump shake hands at G20 summitWorld July 07, 12:51
Kremlin spokesman comments on unrest in Hamburg ahead of G20 summitRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 07, 12:44
Trump says he looks forward to meeting with PutinWorld July 07, 11:05
Siberian mine blast kills three, leaves several injuredWorld July 07, 10:46
Tokyo says Putin's visit to Japan gave positive impetus to bilateral tiesWorld July 07, 9:57
US Secretary of State to meet Russia’s top diplomat on sidelines of G20 summitRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 07, 8:00
Roscosmos takes additional precautions for safer launches from BaikonurScience & Space July 07, 7:48
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MINSK, July 7. /TASS/. The General Committee on Political Affairs and Security of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly supported Russia’s proposal to criminalize any help for terrorists at a meeting on Friday. The corresponding amendment was adopted for the committee’s draft resolution "Enhancing Mutual Trust and Co-operation for Peace and Prosperity in the OSCE Region." The document will be studied later at the OSCE PA annual session that will last until July 9.
The OSCE PA "calls to criminalize any help for terrorists in national legislations, as well as identify and strictly suppress the activities of individuals and legal entities involved in economic relations with terrorists, primarily the ISIS/DAISH [the former name of the Islamic State, a terror organization outlawed in Russia]," the amendment presented by the Russian delegation member and OSCE PA Special Representative on Anti-Terrorism Nikolay Kovalev, says.
"The issue concerns the development of the fight against terrorism, primarily the enhancement of the Parliamentary Assembly’s role in this important issue," Kovalev explained. He called it strange that there are countries in the OSCE in which "help for terrorists is not even criminally prosecuted."
"This amendment calls to correct this drawback and criminalize any help for terrorists in national legislations. This, of course, primarily concerns financial and arms aid," the politician highlighted.
Kovalev’s amendment passed with a vote of 29 to 20.