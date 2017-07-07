Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OSCE Parliamentary Assembly supports Russia’s proposal to criminalize help for terrorists

World
July 07, 14:12 UTC+3 MINSK
Share
1 pages in this article

MINSK, July 7. /TASS/. The General Committee on Political Affairs and Security of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly supported Russia’s proposal to criminalize any help for terrorists at a meeting on Friday. The corresponding amendment was adopted for the committee’s draft resolution "Enhancing Mutual Trust and Co-operation for Peace and Prosperity in the OSCE Region." The document will be studied later at the OSCE PA annual session that will last until July 9.

Read also

Putin may put forward stimulating proposals on combating terrorism at G20

The OSCE PA "calls to criminalize any help for terrorists in national legislations, as well as identify and strictly suppress the activities of individuals and legal entities involved in economic relations with terrorists, primarily the ISIS/DAISH [the former name of the Islamic State, a terror organization outlawed in Russia]," the amendment presented by the Russian delegation member and OSCE PA Special Representative on Anti-Terrorism Nikolay Kovalev, says.

"The issue concerns the development of the fight against terrorism, primarily the enhancement of the Parliamentary Assembly’s role in this important issue," Kovalev explained. He called it strange that there are countries in the OSCE in which "help for terrorists is not even criminally prosecuted."

"This amendment calls to correct this drawback and criminalize any help for terrorists in national legislations. This, of course, primarily concerns financial and arms aid," the politician highlighted.

Kovalev’s amendment passed with a vote of 29 to 20.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin and Trump shake hands at G20 summit
2
Kremlin praises Merkel as 'hostess with the mostest' for warmly welcoming Putin
3
Siberian mine blast kills three, leaves several injured
4
Press review: First Putin-Trump meeting to kick off and IS instant messaging for recruits
5
Russian court reduces sentence for blogger who played Pokemon Go in church
6
Rostec fails to reach deal with Iran on turbine deliveries for Crimean TPPs
7
Russian mission confirms NATO-Russia Council on July 13
TOP STORIES
Реклама