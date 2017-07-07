OSCE Parliamentary Assembly supports Russia’s proposal to criminalize help for terrorists

MINSK, July 7. /TASS/. The General Committee on Political Affairs and Security of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly supported Russia’s proposal to criminalize any help for terrorists at a meeting on Friday. The corresponding amendment was adopted for the committee’s draft resolution "Enhancing Mutual Trust and Co-operation for Peace and Prosperity in the OSCE Region." The document will be studied later at the OSCE PA annual session that will last until July 9.

The OSCE PA "calls to criminalize any help for terrorists in national legislations, as well as identify and strictly suppress the activities of individuals and legal entities involved in economic relations with terrorists, primarily the ISIS/DAISH [the former name of the Islamic State, a terror organization outlawed in Russia]," the amendment presented by the Russian delegation member and OSCE PA Special Representative on Anti-Terrorism Nikolay Kovalev, says.

"The issue concerns the development of the fight against terrorism, primarily the enhancement of the Parliamentary Assembly’s role in this important issue," Kovalev explained. He called it strange that there are countries in the OSCE in which "help for terrorists is not even criminally prosecuted."

"This amendment calls to correct this drawback and criminalize any help for terrorists in national legislations. This, of course, primarily concerns financial and arms aid," the politician highlighted.

Kovalev’s amendment passed with a vote of 29 to 20.