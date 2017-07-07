LPR says ready to withdraw weapons at Stanitsa Luganskaya

Roscosmos takes additional precautions for safer launches from BaikonurScience & Space July 07, 7:48
LUGANSK, July 7. /TASS/. The militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic in southeastern Ukraine said it was ready to fulfill the previously reached deal and withdraw weapons near Stanitsa Luganskaya as scheduled, on July 8.
"As always, the LPR people’s militia is ready to fulfill the obligations made by our representatives in Minsk," the Luganskinformcenter agency quoted the militia as saying in a statement. "If we are ordered to withdraw the manpower and materiel from the "Stanitsa Luganskaya" area, we will do so."
The framework agreement on the disengagement of manpower and materiel in the Donbass region was signed in September 2016. The document envisages the establishment of pilot safety zones in three areas: near Zolotoye (LPR), Stanitsa Luganskaya (LPR) and Petrovskoye (DPR). To date, the disengagement has been carried out only near Zolotoye and Petrovskoye. The withdrawal of weapons near Stanitsa Luganskaya has been disrupted on numerous occasions.
At a meeting on July 5, members of the Contact Group on the Ukrainian settlement scheduled another attempt to withdraw weapons from the Stanitsa Luganskaya area on July 8.