Dozens of police injured in protests ahead of G20 summit in Hamburg

HAMBURG, July 7. /TASS/. At least 74 police officers were injured in clashes that erupted in the German city of Hamburg in the run-up to the G20 summit on Thursday night, the city police said.
Initial casualty reports said 15 officers were injured.
"Now we were informed about 59 more injured officers. We have no information about casualties among the protesters," police said.
TASS correspondents reported from the scene that in several districts of the city, the protesters clash with police, damage property and set up barricades.
In some areas, police had to use water cannons to disperse the crowds.