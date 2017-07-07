France, Russia favor total elimination of chemical weapons in Syria - French top diplomat

Dozens of police injured in protests ahead of G20 summit in HamburgWorld July 07, 3:11
IBF clears Russian boxer Povetkin of all charges — promoterSport July 07, 3:03
Putin arrives in Hamburg to take part in G20 summitRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 07, 3:00
Russia hands its proposals on Syria to US, awaiting reaction — LavrovWorld July 06, 22:54
Ticket sales for 2018 FIFA World Cup to begin after December 1Sport July 06, 22:45
Lavrov says Moscow wants Washington's ideas on no-flight zones in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 21:46
Putin and Trump to meet for first time on Friday morningWorld July 06, 21:14
Latvia extradites Russian citizen at request of US Department of JusticeWorld July 06, 20:52
Kasparov’s return to chess ‘not a sensation’, chess legend Karpov saysSport July 06, 18:53
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PARIS, July 6. /TASS/. France and Russia are in favor of the complete elimination of chemical weapons in Syria in accordance with the obligations assumed by countries earlier, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
Le Drian noted that one of the principal tasks is the fight against terrorism. "In Syria we are confronted with a common enemy - terrorism, where we pursue the same goal - peace," the minister said. "These are national security issues for France and Russia."
"We have some disagreements on some issues, we admit them, but in such issues as the use of chemical weapons, our two countries are strongly opposed to that. We are committed to the complete elimination of all chemical weapons storage facilities in accordance with the obligations assumed earlier," the French top diplomat stated.
He noted that he is glad to continue dialogue with Russia, which began on June 20 in Moscow. "We have launched dialogue with a view to making progress in resolving a number of international crises," he said. "We would like the dialogue with Russia to be quickly translated into specific actions to consolidate international measures and stability," Le Drian said. "It is thanks to joint actions that we can counter threats.".