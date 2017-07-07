Back to Main page
France, Russia favor total elimination of chemical weapons in Syria - French top diplomat

World
July 07, 3:15 UTC+3
PARIS, July 6. /TASS/. France and Russia are in favor of the complete elimination of chemical weapons in Syria in accordance with the obligations assumed by countries earlier, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Le Drian noted that one of the principal tasks is the fight against terrorism. "In Syria we are confronted with a common enemy - terrorism, where we pursue the same goal - peace," the minister said. "These are national security issues for France and Russia."

"We have some disagreements on some issues, we admit them, but in such issues as the use of chemical weapons, our two countries are strongly opposed to that. We are committed to the complete elimination of all chemical weapons storage facilities in accordance with the obligations assumed earlier," the French top diplomat stated.

He noted that he is glad to continue dialogue with Russia, which began on June 20 in Moscow. "We have launched dialogue with a view to making progress in resolving a number of international crises," he said. "We would like the dialogue with Russia to be quickly translated into specific actions to consolidate international measures and stability," Le Drian said. "It is thanks to joint actions that we can counter threats.".

Topics
Syrian conflict
