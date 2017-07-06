Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin and Trump to meet for first time on Friday morning

World
July 06, 21:14 UTC+3 HAMBURG

The conversation between the two presidents is expected to last about an hour

Share
1 pages in this article
©  EPA/LUKAS BARTH

HAMBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will meet for the first time in the morning on Friday, July 7. The two heads of state will take part in the meeting of the G20 leaders, which will precede the first official session of the summit.

Read also

Kremlin believes upcoming Putin-Trump meeting is equally important for Russia, US

According to agenda, the meeting of the G20 leaders will be held at 10:00 am (11:00 Moscow Time). The hostess of the summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, will welcome the G20 leaders in Congress Center in Hamburg, where the summit’s major events will be held. The presidents and heads of government will be arriving at the center one after another and, after greeting the chancellor, will wait for the rest of the participants in one of the halls.

The first meeting between Putin and Trump may take place at that very moment. It is planned that the two presidents will take part in this session dedicated to combating terrorism.

Later in the day, Putin and Trump will have a separate full-fledged meeting. The two leaders will remain in the same Congress Center and will move to another hall. Since all the premises at the center are divided between the delegations, this meeting will be formally held on the American territory, a source in the Russian delegation told TASS.

The conversation between the two presidents is expected to last about an hour. The meeting is to begin at around 17:00 Moscow Time.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov says Moscow wants Washington's ideas on no-flight zones in Syria
2
Russian super-heavy carrier rocket may have lightweight version
3
Putin and Trump to meet for first time on Friday morning
4
Russian strategic bombers strike IS terrorists’ facilities with cruise missiles in Syria
5
Expert says Washington’s tactics in Syria becoming more aggressive
6
Serbian PM assures Russia that US media misinterpreted her words on choosing EU
7
Kremlin suggests CNN use verified information to help clean up its image
TOP STORIES
Реклама