Putin and Trump to meet for first time on Friday morning

HAMBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will meet for the first time in the morning on Friday, July 7. The two heads of state will take part in the meeting of the G20 leaders, which will precede the first official session of the summit.

According to agenda, the meeting of the G20 leaders will be held at 10:00 am (11:00 Moscow Time). The hostess of the summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, will welcome the G20 leaders in Congress Center in Hamburg, where the summit’s major events will be held. The presidents and heads of government will be arriving at the center one after another and, after greeting the chancellor, will wait for the rest of the participants in one of the halls.

The first meeting between Putin and Trump may take place at that very moment. It is planned that the two presidents will take part in this session dedicated to combating terrorism.

Later in the day, Putin and Trump will have a separate full-fledged meeting. The two leaders will remain in the same Congress Center and will move to another hall. Since all the premises at the center are divided between the delegations, this meeting will be formally held on the American territory, a source in the Russian delegation told TASS.

The conversation between the two presidents is expected to last about an hour. The meeting is to begin at around 17:00 Moscow Time.