Trump’s visit enhances Poland’s positions in EU, president says

WARSAW, July 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s visit to Warsaw strengthens Poland’s positions in the European Union, Polish President Andrzej Duda told a national radio station on Thursday.
"The visit to Poland is de facto the second foreign visit of Donald Trump. This clearly shows that we are a country that is taken into account and this visit enhances our positions in the EU," the Polish leader said.
Trump arrived in Poland late on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, he is scheduled to meet with Poland’s president and attend a summit of the Three Seas Initiative (the Adriatic, Baltic and Black Seas).
The US leader will also address the Poles from Krasinski Square. This will be Trump’s first speech in Europe since assuming office.