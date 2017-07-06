Back to Main page
Prosecutor says public defender to be appointed if Yanukovich calls off defense attorneys

World
July 06, 8:41 UTC+3 KIEV

On Wednesday, Yanukovich announced his decision to withdraw from the treason trial taking place in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev

KIEV, July 6. /TASS/. If former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich calls off his defense attorneys, then Kiev’s Obolonsky District Court may appoint a public defender for him, Ukrainian Military Prosecutor Ruslan Kravchenko said in an interview with the TV Channel 112 Ukraine.

"If a statement is received on behalf of Yanukovich (on calling off his defense attorneys - TASS], they the court may decide to appoint a public defender to represent him in the case," Kravchenko said.

On Wednesday, Yanukovich announced his decision to withdraw from the treason trial taking place in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, and call off his defense attorneys. In his opinion, during the trial, "all the principles and rules of law were violated, Ukraine’s constitution was trampled on and the rules of procedure were neglected," while the outcome of the trial "was decided beforehand."

Yanukovich’s defense attorney Vitaly Serdyuk told TASS that the former Ukrainian president had put a full atop to the treason trial against him by withdrawing from it and declaring it unlawful and politically biased. According to Serdyuk, "the number of violations in the case is enough for an international court to start a legal procedure to figure out the truth about the events which took place in 2013 and 2014."

Serdyuk added that at the Thursday hearing, documents concerning Yanukovich’s decision would be handed over to the court.

