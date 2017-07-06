Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Attorney says Yanukovich puts full stop to treason trial

World
July 06, 1:03 UTC+3 KIEV

The attorney added that "the legitimacy of the trial was based only on Viktor Yanukovich’s willingness to participate, testify and establish the truth"

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, July 6. /TASS/. Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich has put a full atop to the treason trial against him by withdrawing from it and declaring it unlawful and politically biased, defense attorney Vitaly Serdyuk told TASS.

The attorney added that "the legitimacy of the trial was based only on Viktor Yanukovich’s willingness to participate, testify and establish the truth." However, in Serdyuk’s words, when a trial in absentia began, the former president was deprived of such an opportunity. "Besides, this decision is in line with Yuri Lutsenko’s promise to prevent Viktor Yanukovich from taking part in the trial," the attorney said adding that Yuri Lutsenko had been declared a witness at the previous court hearing.

According to Serdyuk, the step that Yanukovich has taken will facilitate the process of handing the case over to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), as "the number of violations in the case is enough for an international court to start a legal procedure to figure out the truth about the events which took place in 2013 and 2014."

Serdyuk added that at the Thursday hearing, documents concerning Yanukovich’s decision would be handed over to the court.

On Wednesday, former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich announced his decision to withdraw from the treason trial taking place in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, and call off his defense attorneys. In his opinion, during the trial, "all the principles and rules of law were violated, Ukraine’s constitution was trampled on and the rules of procedure were neglected," while the outcome of the trial "was decided beforehand.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syria’s Aleppo province fully cleaned of IS terrorists — Russian Foreign Ministry
2
Ambassador Sergey Kislyak: 'I think history will dispel untruths over time'
3
Russia starts designing super-heavy carrier rocket
4
Russian-made S-300 air defense missile systems assume combat duty in Iran
5
Gazprom to start supplying gas to Hungary over Turkish Stream in 2019
6
Ka-52K shipborne helicopter to be tested in 2019
7
Kalashnikov gunmaker develops combat module based on artificial intelligence
TOP STORIES
Реклама