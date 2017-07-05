Ex-Ukrainian president not to take part in trial against him

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich has decided to refuse to take part in the trial against him underway in Kiev on charges of high treason and call off his defense attorneys.

"I do not want to take part in the allegedly competitive trial whose outcome has been determined in advance. I decided to call off my defense attorneys. There is no question about their qualification. However, lawyers are powerless in a country where justice has been destroyed," Yanukovich said in a statement.