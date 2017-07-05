Ex-Ukrainian president not to take part in trial against him

Russian football squad’s coach to continue work until 2018 World CupSport July 05, 19:58
Russian-made S-300 air defense missile systems assume combat duty in IranMilitary & Defense July 05, 19:48
Russian Deputy PM rules out bonuses for national team after 2017 Confederations Cup mishapSport July 05, 18:46
Russia expects to pay $40 mln for 2018 FIFA World Cup broadcast rightsSport July 05, 18:22
Kalashnikov gunmaker develops combat module based on artificial intelligenceMilitary & Defense July 05, 18:09
Russia's ambassador to US frustrated rather than flattered by his popularity in WashingtonRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 05, 17:48
Italian artist sheds 2 kg in one day producing Putin’s portraitSociety & Culture July 05, 17:27
Russia to organize alternative tournament in case Paralympic team banned from 2018 GamesSport July 05, 17:21
Moscow’s US envoy doubts Washington will give up on meddling in Russian politicsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 05, 17:16
MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich has decided to refuse to take part in the trial against him underway in Kiev on charges of high treason and call off his defense attorneys.
"I do not want to take part in the allegedly competitive trial whose outcome has been determined in advance. I decided to call off my defense attorneys. There is no question about their qualification. However, lawyers are powerless in a country where justice has been destroyed," Yanukovich said in a statement.