Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Work underway on seven documents on Syria within Astana process

World
July 05, 21:09 UTC+3 ASTANA

All these documents have been practically agreed but need additional work, Russia’s chief negotiator at the Astana talks on Syria said

Share
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, July 5. /TASS/. Seven documents on Syria as part of the Astana negotiation process are in the works, they concern the de-escalation zones, Russia’s chief negotiator at the Astana talks on Syria and Presidential Envoy for the Syrian Settlement, Alexander Lavrentiev, said on Wednesday.

"We have finally succeeded in adopting the regulations on the joint working group. Now it has all the powers to tackle the current issues," he said. "Quite a few documents that are expected to be adopted were discussed during the bilateral and trilateral contacts in Astana."

Read also

New meeting on Syria in Astana to be held in late August

Russia expects progress on Syria de-escalation zones at Astana talks

Russian military police in Syria's safe zones to be equipped with small arms

No agreement on de-escalation zones in Syria reached yet — Russia’s chief negotiator

Syrian armed opposition takes part in Astana talks

Russian military police may be deployed in Syria’s buffer zones

"They concern both the establishment of the de-escalation zones and the creation of various mechanisms that would ensure the operation of these zones," the diplomat said. "A total of seven documents are currently in the works."

"These include a document on setting up a coordination center for monitoring the situation in the de-escalation zones, the mandate for deploying the control forces and the rules for the use of military force by them," Lavrentiev explained. "All these documents have been practically agreed but need additional work, considering the fact that we have not succeed in setting up the de-escalation zones yet. Nevertheless, that’s our goal, and we will seek to achieve it in the immediate future."

"Without the decision on establishing these zones, we cannot effectively approve the package of documents that would ensure the normal operation of these de-escalation zones," the diplomat said.

According to Lavrentiev, these zones exist de facto. "The level of violence in them has decreased substantially, there are isolated violence and confrontation spikes," Lavrentiev stated.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian-made S-300 air defense missile systems assume combat duty in Iran
2
Russia starts designing super-heavy carrier rocket
3
Russian strategic bombers strike IS terrorists’ facilities with cruise missiles in Syria
4
Kalashnikov gunmaker develops combat module based on artificial intelligence
5
Putin congratulates Maduro on Venezuela’s Independence Day
6
Serbia's PM says she respects decades-old Serbian-Russian ties, friendship
7
Russian nuclear sub test-launches cruise missile in Barents Sea
TOP STORIES
Реклама