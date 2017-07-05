Back to Main page
New meeting on Syria in Astana to be held in late August

World
July 05, 18:26 UTC+3

The guarantor countries also welcome the decision to hold the next round of the Geneva talks on July 10, 2017

ASTANA, July 5. /TASS/. Russia, Turkey and Iran have decided to hold the next international meeting in Astana on the settlement in Syria during the last week of August, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov told a plenary meeting on the settlement in Syria on Wednesday.

"A decision was made to hold the next high-level meeting on Syria in Astana during the last week of August 2017," he said.

Kazakhstan’s top diplomat noted that the guarantor countries emphasized the importance and role of international meetings in Astana in their joint statement following the meeting.

The guarantor countries also welcome the decision to hold the next round of the Geneva talks on July 10, 2017, he added.

Topics
Syrian conflict
