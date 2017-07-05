Back to Main page
Italian artist turns field into huge portrait of Putin

World
July 05, 7:03 UTC+3 ROME

The portrait, created with the help of a tractor and a plough, is 135 meters wide

©  Dario Gambarin via AP

ROME, July 5. /TASS/. Italian land artist Dario Gambarin turned a field near the northern Italian city of Verona into a huge portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Italy’s ANSA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The portrait, created with the help of a tractor and a plough, is 135 meters wide and occupies a plot of land measuring 25,000 square meters. Due to its size, the artwork can only be properly viewed from above.

Gambarin, known for a series of similar works of global political and spiritual leaders, explained the choice for his new picture by the approaching G20 summit that would address important global issues, such as economy, migration and the crises in Syria and Ukraine.

In the past, Gambarin created similar land portraits of US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama, Cuban leader Fidel Castro, Pope Francis, South African anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela and others. Since 1993, personal exhibitions of Gambarin’s artworks have been organized in many Italian and European cities.

