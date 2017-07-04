North Korea settlement requires diplomatic measures — Russian diplomat

Russia expects up to one million tourists for 2018 FIFA World CupSport July 04, 20:50
ROME, July 4. /TASS/. The situation about North Korea’s missile launches should be settled by diplomatic measures, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Tuesday.
"We are basically against fanning tensions on the Korean Peninsula but it should be born in mind that the problem cannot be resolved through sanctions pressure. It is necessary to move towards diplomatic settlement. I think that only such measures can help reach a lasting solution," he said.
"As life has proved, sanction pressure doesn’t have desirable effects," he added.
He refrained from commenting US President Donald Trump’s call on China to exert pressure on Pyongyang.
Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea’s television announced the first successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers within 29 minutes. On May 14, North Koreas test launched a ballistic missile that flew some 800 kilometers at an altitude of 2,000 kilometers and fell down about 400 kilometers of Japan’s territory, outside its exclusive economic zone. It was noted back then that it might have been a new type of weapon.