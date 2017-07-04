Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

North Korea settlement requires diplomatic measures — Russian diplomat

World
July 04, 23:22 UTC+3 ROME

"As life has proved, sanction pressure doesn’t have desirable effects," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said

Share
1 pages in this article

ROME, July 4. /TASS/. The situation about North Korea’s missile launches should be settled by diplomatic measures, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Tuesday.

Read also

Moscow urges restraint in response to North Korea’s new missile tests

"We are basically against fanning tensions on the Korean Peninsula but it should be born in mind that the problem cannot be resolved through sanctions pressure. It is necessary to move towards diplomatic settlement. I think that only such measures can help reach a lasting solution," he said.

"As life has proved, sanction pressure doesn’t have desirable effects," he added.

He refrained from commenting US President Donald Trump’s call on China to exert pressure on Pyongyang.

Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea’s television announced the first successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers within 29 minutes. On May 14, North Koreas test launched a ballistic missile that flew some 800 kilometers at an altitude of 2,000 kilometers and fell down about 400 kilometers of Japan’s territory, outside its exclusive economic zone. It was noted back then that it might have been a new type of weapon.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military police may be deployed in Syria’s buffer zones
2
Russia's Armata main battle tank protected from any existing shells
3
Putin presents Chinese president with Russia’s highest state award
4
Supercentenarian from North Caucasus gets into Guinness World Records at age of 127
5
Budget of Russian-Chinese movie Viy-2 reaches $50mln
6
North Korean experts warn Pyongyang can strike any region in the world
7
Russian Navy to get four frigates by 2020
TOP STORIES
Реклама