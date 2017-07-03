Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Armenian parliament speaker to visit Moscow in July

World
July 03, 15:28 UTC+3 YEREVAN
Share
1 pages in this article

YEREVAN, July 3. /TASS/. Chairman of the Armenian National Assembly (parliament), Ara Babloyan, will pay an official visit to Moscow in mid-July, the parliament’s press service reported on Monday.

"The speaker’s visit will take place in mid-July," the press service said.

Read also

Lavrov praises Russian-Armenian strategic partnership

The upcoming visit was announced after a meeting between the head of the Armenian National Assembly and Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volynkin. "The interlocutors discussed the details of Ara Babloyan’s upcoming visit to Russia," the parliament’s press service informed TASS.

A source in the National Assembly's administration noted that Babloyan expressed "the willingness of Armenia’s newly-elected parliament to continue developing cooperation" with Russia and emphasized "the importance of the Armenian-Russian allied relations".He also noted the high level of the bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation, fruitful work of the inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation between Russia’s Federal Assembly and Armenia’s National Assembly. The speaker also spoke out in favor of "stepping up cooperation on international platforms."

For his part, Volynkin congratulated Babloyan on his election to the position of speaker of Armenian National Assembly and wished him fruitful work. He pointed to "the high level of the inter-parliamentary cooperation in the Russian-Armenian political dialogue."

Babloyan was elected Chairman of the newly-elected Armenian National Assembly in May 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow warns its patience with US over diplomatic property seizure running out
2
Kremlin believes upcoming Putin-Trump meeting is equally important for Russia, US
3
Russia’s non-resource exports may double to $200 bln by 2025
4
Press review: Macron's weak spot and capital flight from Russia on the rise
5
Putin may come up with interesting proposals on combating terrorism at G20
6
Russia plans reconstruction of 18 Arctic airports
7
Poll shows most Swedes oppose NATO membership
TOP STORIES
Реклама