Armenian parliament speaker to visit Moscow in July

YEREVAN, July 3. /TASS/. Chairman of the Armenian National Assembly (parliament), Ara Babloyan, will pay an official visit to Moscow in mid-July, the parliament’s press service reported on Monday.

"The speaker’s visit will take place in mid-July," the press service said.

The upcoming visit was announced after a meeting between the head of the Armenian National Assembly and Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volynkin. "The interlocutors discussed the details of Ara Babloyan’s upcoming visit to Russia," the parliament’s press service informed TASS.

A source in the National Assembly's administration noted that Babloyan expressed "the willingness of Armenia’s newly-elected parliament to continue developing cooperation" with Russia and emphasized "the importance of the Armenian-Russian allied relations".He also noted the high level of the bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation, fruitful work of the inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation between Russia’s Federal Assembly and Armenia’s National Assembly. The speaker also spoke out in favor of "stepping up cooperation on international platforms."

For his part, Volynkin congratulated Babloyan on his election to the position of speaker of Armenian National Assembly and wished him fruitful work. He pointed to "the high level of the inter-parliamentary cooperation in the Russian-Armenian political dialogue."

Babloyan was elected Chairman of the newly-elected Armenian National Assembly in May 2017.