Chinese president to visit Russia on July 3-4 to discuss overall partnership with Putin

World
July 03, 4:30 UTC+3 BEIJING

There are plans to clinch a number of bilateral documents during this visit

BEIJING, July 3. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping will come to Russia on an official visit on Monday to discuss the issues of overall strategic cooperation between the two countries. According to the Kremlin, the discussions will focus on the current international and regional issues.

The Chinese leader will stay in Russia on July 3-4 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are plans to clinch a number of bilateral documents during this visit. The main economic issues will be trade and investments, energy sector, industry, transport infrastructure and agriculture.

According to Russia’s Envoy to China, Andrey Denisov, the Chinese leader’s visit to Russia will be of vital importance. "This will be the year’s major event on the bilateral political agenda," the diplomat stressed. He reiterated that the two countries’ leaders had met twice in 2017: at the Silk Road forum and in Astana last month, where the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit was held.

Earlier, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Li Huilai said that $10 bln worth of contracts would be clinched during the Russian leader’s visit to Russia and over 10 interstate agreements would be signed.

According to the visit program that Assistant Foreign Minister Li Huilai disclosed to reporters, after the negotiations between Putin and Xi Jinping, the countries’ leaders will speak at a communique devoted to the prospects of the implementation of the Russian-Chinese agreement on good neighborly relations, friendship and cooperation for 2017-2020.

