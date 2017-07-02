Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Death toll in Volga area bus crash rises to 13 — regional health authority

World
July 02, 7:44 UTC+3 KAZAN

15 people were injured

Share
1 pages in this article

KAZAN, July 2. /TASS/. The death toll in a bus crash in Russia’s Volga area Republic of Tatarstan has risen to 13, a spokesperson for the regional health ministry’s press service told TASS on Sunday.

"28 people are listed as victims, 13 of them died and 15 were injured (12 are in hospitals and three are receiving out-patient treatment)," the spokesperson said.

According to earlier reports, the accident took place at about 00:40 Moscow time on Sunday. A Kamaz truck collided with a passenger bus carrying 28 people on board. As a result, the bus overturned and caught fire. The Kamaz driver was not injured.

Read also

At least 10 dead as bus collides with truck in Russia’s Volga area

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's counter-sanctions: What you need to know
2
Kiev confirms arrest of Ukrainian suspected of being involved in journalist’s killing
3
At least 10 dead as bus collides with truck in Russia’s Volga area
4
Russian shipyard floats out latest corvette armed with cruise missiles
5
Russian university creates irradiation source for neutrino and dark matter detectors
6
Peruvian defense minister interested in Russian Mi-171Sh helicopters
7
Defense chief notes Russia’s western borders heating up as NATO activity surges
TOP STORIES
Реклама