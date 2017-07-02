At least 10 dead as bus collides with truck in Russia’s Volga area

Russia’s Povetkin wins WBO International and WBA Continental heavyweight titlesSport July 02, 2:00
KAZAN, July 2. /TASS/. According to preliminary information, at least ten people were killed when a passenger bus collided with a Kamaz truck near the city of Zainsk in Russia’s Volga area Republic of Tatarstan, local officials said on Sunday.
The local emergencies service said that at about 00:40 Moscow time on Sunday they were informed that a bus en route from the Volga area city of Samara to Izhevsk in Urals overturned after colliding with a truck. Both vehicles caught fire.
"According to preliminary information, ten people died. A team of investigators is working on the site," a spokesperson for the republic’s interior ministry said.
The driver of the bus survived and was taken to police for questioning.
A spokesman for Tatarstan’s health ministry said that "at least 23 people were wounded, ten of them died on site, including two children."
Four of the injured are in serious condition, eight were rushed to hospital with moderately severe injuries. One person was slightly injured and is receiving out-patient treatment.
A municipal state of emergency was declared in the nearby Zainsky District.
Tatarstan Prime Minister Alexei Pesoshin and Tatarstan Emergencies Ministry Department Chief Rafis Habibullin started off for the scene of the accident early on Sunday.