Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

At least 10 dead as bus collides with truck in Russia’s Volga area

World
July 02, 5:01 UTC+3 KAZAN

A bus en route from the Volga area city of Samara to Izhevsk in Urals overturned after colliding with a truck on Saturday night

Share
1 pages in this article

KAZAN, July 2. /TASS/. According to preliminary information, at least ten people were killed when a passenger bus collided with a Kamaz truck near the city of Zainsk in Russia’s Volga area Republic of Tatarstan, local officials said on Sunday.

The local emergencies service said that at about 00:40 Moscow time on Sunday they were informed that a bus en route from the Volga area city of Samara to Izhevsk in Urals overturned after colliding with a truck. Both vehicles caught fire.

"According to preliminary information, ten people died. A team of investigators is working on the site," a spokesperson for the republic’s interior ministry said.

The driver of the bus survived and was taken to police for questioning.

A spokesman for Tatarstan’s health ministry said that "at least 23 people were wounded, ten of them died on site, including two children."

Four of the injured are in serious condition, eight were rushed to hospital with moderately severe injuries. One person was slightly injured and is receiving out-patient treatment.

A municipal state of emergency was declared in the nearby Zainsky District.

Tatarstan Prime Minister Alexei Pesoshin and Tatarstan Emergencies Ministry Department Chief Rafis Habibullin started off for the scene of the accident early on Sunday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Japanese delegation’s visit to Kurils to favor progress in projects with Russia - advisor
2
Syrian armed forces reject accusations of chemical weapons use
3
Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia to give new impetus to bilateral relations - ambassador
4
Russia's counter-sanctions: What you need to know
5
Russia, China implement military contracts worth $3 bln over year — minister
6
Russian Navy rids itself of dependence on Ukrainian engines
7
Russia and India choosing shipyards for missile frigates construction
TOP STORIES
Реклама