Belarusian leader calls for developing armed forces, defense industry

MINSK, July 1. /TASS/. Belarus should boost its defense capabilities and develop the defense industry amid other states’ attempts to solve international issues by force, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday as his country was preparing to celebrate its Independence Day on July 3.
"Conflict zones appear one after another all over the world. Terrorism easily crosses borders and reaches countries that were once considered safe. The tendency to solve international disputes by force became predominant in certain states. It all forces us to strengthen the defense capabilities of Belarus and develop the defense sector," the Belarusian president was quoted as saying on his official website.
"We are doing our best to make our country stronger and more advanced. Only the countries that can defend themselves are treated as equals," he went on. "I understand that it may be hard today, that it is anything but simple, but we are forced to improve our defenses and security."
He called on the country’s society to stay united and be on guard of the country's security.
"We must resist any displays of extremism and violence at all costs," the Belarusian leader added.