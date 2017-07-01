Back to Main page
Belarus, Russia solve almost all issues at Supreme Council’s meeting - Lukashenko

World
July 01, 20:04 UTC+3 MINSK

The president added that at the Moscow meeting, "the most important issues concerning current activities and the further development of relations between our people have been thoroughly discussed."

MINSK, July 1. /TASS/. Almost all the issues concerning relations between Minsk and Moscow have been solved at the June 30 meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a ceremonial meeting dedicated to the country’s Independence Day, which is to be celebrated on July 3.

"Yesterday, after all the events were over, I told the Russian leadership that it had been the first time when we really had proved to be brothers and had solved almost all the issues on our agenda," the BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.

The Belarusian president added that at the Moscow meeting, "the most important issues concerning current activities and the further development of relations between our people have been thoroughly discussed." "Yes, we sometimes have issues with our brotherly country Russia. But tell me, who does not have issues?" Lukashenko said.

"After all those sanctions and pressure from every side, we have finally come to understand that we can only rely on ourselves. Only joint efforts will bring happiness to our people," the Belarusian president pointed out.

Share
