Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Arab League secretary general to discuss Middle East issues with Russian FM - spokesman

World
July 01, 16:53 UTC+3 CAIRO

According to him, the Arab League secretary general will make a visit to the Russian capital upon the invitation that the Russian foreign minister conveyed to him during his visit to Egypt in late May

Share
1 pages in this article

CAIRO, July 1. /TASS/. Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit will visit Moscow next week to discuss pressing issues facing the Middle East with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Arab League Spokesman Mahmoud Afifi said on Saturday.

According to him, the Arab League secretary general will make a visit to the Russian capital upon the invitation that the Russian foreign minister conveyed to him during his visit to Egypt in late May. Afifi said that the Arab League Secretary General was expected to hold talks with the Russian top diplomat on Wednesday, July 5. "The parties will evaluate the recent events taking place in the Middle East, focusing on the Palestinian issue, as well as on the conflicts in Syria, Libya and Yemen," the Arab League spokesman added.

Afifi pointed out that during his visit to Russia, the Arab League secretary general would also discuss "issues related to Arab-Russian political, economic and cultural ties." Besides, the parties will also consider the preparations for the fifth session of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum, scheduled to take place in Russia later in the year. The previous ministerial meeting of this kind was held in the capital of the United Arab Emirates in February.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Indian Navy content with Russian-made aircraft carrier
2
Russian shipyard floats out latest corvette armed with cruise missiles
3
Syrian armed forces reject accusations of chemical weapons use
4
Archaeologists to map out Crimea’s underwater ‘Atlantis’
5
Russian president, emir of Qatar discuss crisis in relations between Doha, Arab countries
6
Transnistrian leader says Moldova must recognize his republic
7
Russia’s National Guard and FSB team up for nuclear plant safety drills
TOP STORIES
Реклама