Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia to give new impetus to bilateral relations - ambassador

World
July 01, 10:33 updated at: July 01, 19:46 UTC+3 BEIJING

"This is the key event of bilateral relations this year," the ambassador said in an interview with the Xinhua news agency

BEIJING, July 1. /TASS/. The upcoming visit of China’s President Xi Jinping to Russia "will give a new impetus to development of bilateral relations and economic integration of the Eurasian region," China’s Ambassador to Russia Li Hui said on Saturday.

"This is the key event of bilateral relations this year," the ambassador said in an interview with the Xinhua news agency.

The two presidents will meet for the third time this year, following meetings on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing and the Astana summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the news agency said, adding Xi and Putin, Li said, would make strategic plans for further improving of the China-Russia relations, strengthening practical cooperation and advancing the connection of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

They will also exchange views on enhancing global governance as well as international and regional hotspot issues, the ambassador added. "The comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between China and Russia has been developing stably, sustainably and at a high level," Li said. In dealing with international affairs, China and Russia have strengthened strategic coordination and played their due role as big countries, Li continued, noting that they have been pushing jointly for a political settlement of the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue and of the Syrian issue.

The two countries, he pointed out, serve as the ballast for regional and global peace and stability, Xinhua said. It is a strategic choice for China and Russia to strengthen their relations since it is in line with the core interests of both countries and their peoples, the ambassador said. "No matter how the international environment changes, we should make all-out efforts to maintain and improve bilateral relations," he added.

