Japanese delegation’s visit to Kurils to favor progress in projects with Russia - advisor

NEMURO /Japan/, July 1. /TASS/. The visit of Japan’s officials and businesses will favor progress in projects with the Russian side, special advisor to Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Eiichi Hasegawa told a news conference on Saturday.
"This trip will make a big input in details of the joint projects with Russia on the four Northern Islands (as the Japanese call the Kuril Islands)," he said, adding he would report results of the visit to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe without delay.
The visit of Japanese officials and businesses to South Kurils began on June 27. On Saturday, they returned home. During the trip, they visited three islands - Kunashir, Iturup and Shikotan, where they studies the local infrastructures and considered options for implementation of joint projects there.