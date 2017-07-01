Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japanese delegation’s visit to Kurils to favor progress in projects with Russia - advisor

World
July 01, 8:35 UTC+3 NEMURO

The visit of Japanese officials and businesses to South Kurils began on June 27

Share
1 pages in this article
© Aleksej Zavrachaev/TASS

NEMURO /Japan/, July 1. /TASS/. The visit of Japan’s officials and businesses will favor progress in projects with the Russian side, special advisor to Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Eiichi Hasegawa told a news conference on Saturday.

"This trip will make a big input in details of the joint projects with Russia on the four Northern Islands (as the Japanese call the Kuril Islands)," he said, adding he would report results of the visit to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe without delay.

The visit of Japanese officials and businesses to South Kurils began on June 27. On Saturday, they returned home. During the trip, they visited three islands - Kunashir, Iturup and Shikotan, where they studies the local infrastructures and considered options for implementation of joint projects there.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Indian Navy content with Russian-made aircraft carrier
2
Russian shipyard floats out latest corvette armed with cruise missiles
3
Syrian armed forces reject accusations of chemical weapons use
4
Archaeologists to map out Crimea’s underwater ‘Atlantis’
5
Russian president, emir of Qatar discuss crisis in relations between Doha, Arab countries
6
Transnistrian leader says Moldova must recognize his republic
7
Russia’s National Guard and FSB team up for nuclear plant safety drills
TOP STORIES
Реклама