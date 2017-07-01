Back to Main page
Friday's rainfall in Moscow set double record versus norm for June

World
July 01, 7:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Forecasts suggest weather in Moscow City and Moscow region will remain unfavorable over the week, with more spells of heavy rainfall possible

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Heavy rainfall that fell out in Moscow on Friday, June 30, set two records versus the norm for that month of the year. On the whole, June 2017 became the second most humid month in the Russian capital throughout the history of meteorological observations here, the Russian Center for Hydrometeorology and Environment Monitoring said.

"Friday’s rain brought 65 mm of atmospheric precipitation, as reported by the city’s main meteorological station," the report said. "June 2017 became the second most humid month throughout the history of meteorological observations. Also the shower became the heaviest one ever registered here on June 30 and the heaviest for June in general."

By 18:00 hours on Friday, the city got 53 mm of precipitation, or more than two-thirds of the monthly norm and another 12 mm fell out in the next three hours," the report said. "On the whole, the fallout by the end of the day totaled 84% of the monthly norm.

The previous record for June 30 was set in 1923 and the record for the month was registered in 1970.

In the meantime, forecasts suggest weather in Moscow City and Moscow region will remain unfavorable over the week, with more spells of heavy rainfall possible.

