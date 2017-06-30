Vietnamese president confirms plans to develop nuclear cooperation with Russia

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Hanoi plans to develop nuclear cooperation with Moscow, Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang said at a meeting with Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on Friday.

"We stand for stepping up cooperation with Russia in every sphere," the Vietnamese president said. "Taking into account the two countries’ interests, we have decided to continue cooperation with Russia in the construction of a center for nuclear science and technology in Vietnman, as well as in training personnel for the center," he added. Tran Dai Quang also said that Hanoi would ensure the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

In late 2016, Vietnam abandoned the idea of implementing its nuclear energy development plan due to its high cost and the recent decline in prices for traditional energy resources. In particular, the country made a decision to suspend two nuclear power plant projects which involved Russia and Japan.

At the time, Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation said that it understood Vietnam’s position and expressed readiness to provide every possible assistance to the country when it was ready to restart the implementation of the national nuclear program. Rosatom also plans to continue cooperating with Vietnam at the Dalat Nuclear Research Institute.