Donetsk republic head says 'Macron formula' cannot lead to ceasefire in Donbass

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 30. /TASS/. The "Macron formula" will not help achieve a truce between Kiev and Donbass republics. The Minsk agreements contain everything that is necessary for that, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Alexander Zakharchenko told reporters on Friday.

"I believe it is absolutely pointless. Everything that is necessary has been enshrined in the Minsk agreements - the Package of Measures and all the terms. I believe it inappropriate to invent something new and estimate the prospects for [the "Macron formula"] as zero," he said.

Zakharchenko emphasized that the situation in the Donbass region can change for the better if the political sentiment in Kiev changes, because currently there is no one to maintain dialogue with.

"There is no one in Kiev we could hold negotiations with. I do not see people there who are able to keep up the dialogue properly. However, this situation may change soon, if some new politicians appear or the Ukrainian political leader’s approach changes," he added.