Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Donetsk republic head says 'Macron formula' cannot lead to ceasefire in Donbass

World
June 30, 14:47 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Kremlin disagrees with Macron’s remarks on Ukraine

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 30. /TASS/. The "Macron formula" will not help achieve a truce between Kiev and Donbass republics. The Minsk agreements contain everything that is necessary for that, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Alexander Zakharchenko told reporters on Friday.

"I believe it is absolutely pointless. Everything that is necessary has been enshrined in the Minsk agreements - the Package of Measures and all the terms. I believe it inappropriate to invent something new and estimate the prospects for [the "Macron formula"] as zero," he said.

Zakharchenko emphasized that the situation in the Donbass region can change for the better if the political sentiment in Kiev changes, because currently there is no one to maintain dialogue with.

"There is no one in Kiev we could hold negotiations with. I do not see people there who are able to keep up the dialogue properly. However, this situation may change soon, if some new politicians appear or the Ukrainian political leader’s approach changes," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Canada to allocate $1.9 million to investigate Khan Shaykhun chemical incident
2
Russian shipyard floats out latest corvette armed with cruise missiles
3
Russia and India choosing shipyards for missile frigates construction
4
Russian minister says no plans to grant loan to Turkey to buy S-400 missile systems
5
Lavrov assures Hamburg meeting between Putin, Trump will clarify Russian-US ties
6
Russia’s economic growth picking up pace — minister
7
Russian shipbuilder emphasizes Navy upgrading warships, not engaging in new arms race
TOP STORIES
Реклама