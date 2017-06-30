Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Amur tiger from Moscow flown to New York as part of conservation program

World
June 30, 7:45 UTC+3 NEW YORK

Later this week, the animal will be taken to the Denver Zoo

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yekaterina Uvarova

NEW YORK, June 30. /TASS/. A male Amur tiger, Umar, was flown on board an Aeroflot flight from Moscow to New York as part of an international conservation program for the endangered species, an informed source told TASS on Friday.

Later this week, the animal will be taken to the Denver Zoo.

After a quarantine of between 30 and 60 days, the animal will be transferred to the zoo’s tiger enclosure. The zoo has already prepared a female tiger for him.

The Moscow Zoo runs a successful program of breeding tigers in captivity. As part of its conservation efforts, Umar’s brothers will be transferred to zoos in Antwerp (Belgium) and Susono (Japan).

The Amur tiger is listed as ‘endangered’ on the IUCN Red List with some 480-540 species left in the wild. 90% of its population inhabit Russia’s Far Eastern Primorye and Khabarovsk territories.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Indian Navy content with Russian-made aircraft carrier
2
Terrorists attack Lebanese patrols at refugees’ camp on border with Syria
3
Top military brass baffled by UK defense chief’s remarks about Russian warship
4
Russian opera star Hvorostovsky cancels Vienna season concerts
5
White House expects Trump-Putin meeting on sidelines of G20 summit
6
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
7
President Putin receives former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger
TOP STORIES
Реклама