White House slams US media’s obsession with ‘false narrative on Russia’

WASHINGTON, June 30. /TASS/. White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders criticized US broadcasters on Thursday for devoting most of their airtime to "pushing a false narrative on Russia" instead of focusing on true situation in the country.

During her media briefing, Sanders cited data from a survey, published by the Media Research Center on Wednesday. According to the researcher, the issue of Russia’s alleged interference in the US election garnered three times more attention from US channels ABC, NBC and CBS than the remaining nine other issues combined.

"You look at the coverage over the last month of the extended period between May and June, all of the major networks, if you look at their coverage and what they’re talking about, they spent one minute in the evening newscast talking about tax reform; three minutes on infrastructure; five minutes on the economy and jobs; 17 minutes on healthcare; and 353 minutes 353 minutes attacking the President and pushing a false narrative on Russia," Sanders said.

She said that the president "would love for us all to focus on the legislative agenda a whole lot more."

"I mean, look at that in comparison. If you guys want to talk about legislative agenda and focus on policy and priorities, you guys get to help set that table. And 353 minutes of attacks against the President and driving a false narrative, and one minute on tax reform that's over the course of a month. That's the numbers guys, the numbers don't lie," Sanders went on.

"The media’s focus on priorities, they don't line up with the rest of America," the spokesperson added.

She said that since Trump’s inauguration in January, the US economy has been growing, the stock market has been going up and the unemployment rate - down.

"America is winning, and that's what we like to talk about. But you guys constantly ignore that narrative," the spokeswoman said.

The MRC survey focused on the agenda of evening newscasts between May 17 and June 20. During this period, the three major broadcasters spent 353 minutes of their airtime on information concerning Russia’s alleged election meddling. Global warming drew 47 minutes of coverage, while 29 minutes were devoted to counter-terrorism and 17 to the healthcare reform in the US.

The economy and jobs situation, unveiling of the new Cuba policy and international trade drew just five minutes of the coverage each. The war in Afghanistan got four minutes, infrastructure spending - three minutes. A meager 47 seconds were devoted to the tax reform.