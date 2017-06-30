Serbia’s new cabinet takes oath

Ukrainian president rejects petition to restore access to Russian social network VKontakteWorld June 30, 4:57
BELGRADE, June 30. /TASS/. The new cabinet of ministers of Serbia, led by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, took oath on Thursday.
The ministers read out the text of the oath in unison and then put their signatures under the written version during the ceremony, attended by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, foreign diplomats, lawmakers and other high-ranking guests.
Serbia’s 250-seat parliament approved the new government during a vote earlier on Thursday, with 157 votes in favor and 55 votes against. A simple majority was required to pass the decision.
The new cabinet will comprise 18 ministries, two of them - the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of European Integrations - were established shortly before the parliamentary vote.