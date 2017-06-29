Back to Main page
NATO officials have no plans to meet with Russia's Lavrov when he visits Brussels

World
June 29, 21:57 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Lavrov would make a working visit to Belgium on July 11-12

BRUSSELS, June 29. /TASS/. NATO officials do not plan a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov when the latter man visits Brussels on July 11-12, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference upon the end of the first working session of the pact's committee of defense ministers.

"I met Foreign Minister Lavrov on different occasions, I met him several times but we don't have any plans now to meet while he is in Brussels," he said answering a question by TASS.

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Lavrov would make a working visit to Belgium on July 11 for talks with the EU's High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Federica Mogherini. On July 12, he is expected to have talks with Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders.

Companies
NATO
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
