Paris sees new opportunities for dialogue on Syria with Moscow

World
June 29, 16:27 UTC+3 PARIS

"We will be able to work with all those who are ready to support the principles outlined by the French president during President Putin’s visit to Versailles," the French top diplomat says

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

© EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Read also

Russia, France share understanding of how to resolve Syria issue — Lavrov

PARIS, June 29. /TASS/. New opportunities for cooperation to resolve the Syrian crisis are now opening up in relations between Paris and Moscow, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in an interview with the Le Monde newspaper published in the June 30 issue.

"I cannot go into detail, but in my opinion, a new window of opportunity is opening in dialogue with Russia," he said. "The continuation of the Syrian tragedy would be a disgrace for the international community. Just like the rest of the world, the Russians realize that there is no military solution."

According to the minister, "It will be possible to make progress, if we see strong and indisputable principles as a basis, do not put forward rhetorical preconditions and create new bridges between various participants."

"We will be able to work with all those who are ready to support the principles outlined by the French president during [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin’s visit to Versailles," Le Drian noted. "I told this to my counterpart Sergey Lavrov, and I am going to discuss that with other important interlocutors on Syria.".

Syrian conflict
