Chinese president to visit Russia in July

Baltic Fleet’s fighter jets hold air combat drills in Russia’s westernmost regionMilitary & Defense June 28, 18:57
Russian telecom watchdog to include Telegram in registerBusiness & Economy June 28, 18:51
Skolkovo Foundation proactively cooperating with China — IT projects directorBusiness & Economy June 28, 18:41
Preliminary design for fifth-generation non-nuclear submarine completedMilitary & Defense June 28, 18:13
Banks continue to report receiving malicious software WannaCry and PetyaBusiness & Economy June 28, 18:09
Russia’s latest seaborne air defense missile system undergoes sea trialsMilitary & Defense June 28, 17:54
Construction of second project 20386 corvette to start in 2018Military & Defense June 28, 17:30
Unique buildings by legendary architect Frank Lloyd WrightSociety & Culture June 28, 17:28
Jury’s verdict in Nemtsov murder case delayed until June 29Society & Culture June 28, 17:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping will come to Russia on an official visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 3 - July 4, Kremlin’s press service reported.
"The top-level talks will focus on the overall partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China, as well as the current international and regional issues," the Kremlin said.
"A number of bilateral documents will be signed after the negotiations," the press service noted.