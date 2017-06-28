Chinese president to visit Russia in July

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping will come to Russia on an official visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 3 - July 4, Kremlin’s press service reported.

"The top-level talks will focus on the overall partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China, as well as the current international and regional issues," the Kremlin said.

"A number of bilateral documents will be signed after the negotiations," the press service noted.