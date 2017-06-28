Kyrgyzstan vows to step up cooperation with Russia

BISHKEK, June 28. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s authorities plan to expand all-encompassing and mutually beneficial partnership with Russia, the Central Asian republic’s Parliament Speaker Chynybai Tursunbekov said at the meeting with Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

"Looking at the history of our people, I will note that we are old friends and allies. Cooperation with Russia has always been a priority of our foreign policy, and we plan to expand it," Tursunbekov said, noting that the two countries regularly hold "a deep dialogue in all areas."

"I confirm that Kyrgyzstan has taken the line towards enhancing partnership with Russia," he stressed.

The Kyrgyz parliament speaker also thanked Russia for writing off the republic’s $240 mln debt. "Thank you for such a gift," he said.

The speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament arrived in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek on a one-day official visit on Wednesday.