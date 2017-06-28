Kiev, Paris agree to ‘revive’ Minsk deal ahead of Normandy Four meeting — Poroshenko

Japanese business delegation visits Russia’s Kuril IslandsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 28, 7:30
PARIS, June 28. /TASS/. Ukraine and France agreed to "revive the Minsk agreements" on reconciliation in East Ukraine in the run-up to the upcoming summit of the Normandy Four group of nations (Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France), the Ukrainian president said in a Le Figaro interview published on Wednesday.
Commenting on his meeting with Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Monday, Pyotr Poroshenko said the sides "agreed on practical measures to revive the Minsk agreements in the run-up to the next Normandy Four meeting in the coming days or weeks."
The Ukrainian president gave no other details of the talks, which he described as "the most efficient meeting" he has ever had during his presidential term. "Emmanuel Macron was concise and pragmatic," he added.