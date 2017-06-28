Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev, Paris agree to ‘revive’ Minsk deal ahead of Normandy Four meeting — Poroshenko

World
June 28, 7:25 UTC+3 PARIS

The Ukrainian president gave no other details of his talks with the French leader

Share
1 pages in this article
Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

© Nikolai Lazarenko/Ukrainian President's press service/TASS

PARIS, June 28. /TASS/. Ukraine and France agreed to "revive the Minsk agreements" on reconciliation in East Ukraine in the run-up to the upcoming summit of the Normandy Four group of nations (Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France), the Ukrainian president said in a Le Figaro interview published on Wednesday.

Commenting on his meeting with Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Monday, Pyotr Poroshenko said the sides "agreed on practical measures to revive the Minsk agreements in the run-up to the next Normandy Four meeting in the coming days or weeks."

The Ukrainian president gave no other details of the talks, which he described as "the most efficient meeting" he has ever had during his presidential term. "Emmanuel Macron was concise and pragmatic," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
CNN will not get away with Syrian boy video — Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
2
Security experts urge Putin, Trump to overcome disagreements
3
Russian, Ukrainian companies' websites under massive cyber attack
4
Computer system of US nuclear power plant compromised by hackers — TV
5
Key facts about St. Petersburg International Maritime Defense Show
6
US to present no proof for its chemical attack preparations claim — Department of State
7
Rosneft, Mars and Nivea are among victims of massive cyber attack in Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама