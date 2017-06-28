White House to welcome retraction of fake Russia-Trump news stories - spokesperson

WASHINGTON, June 28. /TASS/. The White House believes that the media should review anonymously sourced stories on alleged ties between Moscow and US President Donald Trump and retract the hoax ones, a spokesperson has said.

"I think that would be a great idea. I certainly don't think that you would get arguments from us if there were retractions from outlets on fake stories," White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said, answering to a reporter’s question during a media briefing on Tuesday.

The statement was made when Sanders was asked to comment on the withdrawal of a CNN report about alleged ties between Trump's allies and Russia. Three CNN journalists who had been involved in the story resigned after the retraction.

"I think you could take it pretty straightforward that this administration disagrees with all of the stories that claim that the President and his campaign colluded with Russia in any capacity," she said.

Russian officials have also repeatedly dismissed reports of alleged talks on various occasions.

Sanders also mentioned the video, released by Project Veritas on Monday, in which CNN producer John Bonifield saying that the issue of an alleged collusion between Moscow and Trump was being fuelled deliberately. The spokeswoman said: "I think if it is accurate, I think it’s a disgrace to all of media, to all of journalism."

"I think that we have gone to a place where if the media can’t be trusted to report the news, then that’s a dangerous place for America," she continued. "And I think if that is the place that certain outlets are going, particularly for the purpose of spiking ratings, and if that’s coming directly from the top, I think that’s even more scary and certainly more disgraceful.".