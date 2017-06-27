Moldovan president says plans to ban propaganda of unification with Romania

CHISINAU, June 27. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Tuesday he is looking at imposing a ban on propaganda of the idea of unification with Romania, which implies liquidation of Moldova’s statehood.

"We must ban propaganda of the idea of unification with Romania, both at the state and legislative levels. We must do it as it is done in Romania, which has criminal prosecution for attempts at undermining statehood or the country’s integrity," he told journalists.

According to the Moldovan leader, ‘unionists’ [supporters of the idea of unification with Romania - TASS] are planning a series of events in 2018 to mark the 100th anniversary of the 1918 developments, when Romania brought its troops to the territory of present-day Moldova. "I have drafted a decree declaring 2018 the year of Stephen the Great, the Hospodar (or Lord) of Moldova (1433-1504), who made a great contribution to the consolidation of Moldovan statehood," Dodon said.

He stressed the importance of a "balanced foreign policy" for the country. "I am tackling these things closely, trying to balance the country’s foreign policy. Certain progress is already seen. But the ruling Democratic Party is not happy about that as it is leaning towards integration with the European Union," he noted.

"Moldova is destined to be friends with all, otherwise we will be torn apart," he underscored. "If we go to the European Union, we will reach there without Transnistria and Gaguzia. We must be friends with all, no doubt.".