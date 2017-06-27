Back to Main page
Russian Defense Ministry, UN specialists discuss humanitarian demining in Syria

World
June 27, 20:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, focus was made on the necessity to coordinate demining operations at cultural heritage sites

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Experts from Russia’s Defense Ministry and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) discussed the work of mine clearance specialists in Syria and agreed to continue contacts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Today, specialists from the Russian Defense Ministry held talks in Moscow with a delegation from the United Nations Mine Action Service led by Agnes Marcaillou. The sides exchanged views on the situation in the sphere of humanitarian demining. A special briefing on the results of the work of Russian mine clearance specialists in Syria and on the activities of the Russian specialists training center in the city of Homs was conducted," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, focus was made on the necessity to coordinate humanitarian demining operations at cultural heritage sites, to create conditions for infrastructure restoration and to take efforts to ensure peaceful life of the population.

"The United Nations delegation visited the Russian Armed Forces’ International Anti-mine Center where it familiarized itself with the core training programs and conditions," the ministry said, adding that the sides agreed to continue contacts on humanitarian demining problems.

