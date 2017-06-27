Back to Main page
All news
Seoul mayor presents his 'e-government' urban administration system to TASS

World
June 27, 15:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The digital system allows Park Won-soon to monitor the situation in the city and also to manage it in real time by giving voice commands to members of his team

Mayor of Seoul Park Won-soon

Mayor of Seoul Park Won-soon

© Stanislav Varivoda/TASS

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Mayor of Seoul Park Won-soon presented his 'e-government' urban administration system at TASS on Tuesday.

That digital system allows him to monitor the situation in the city (traffic jams, fires, disasters, civil complaints, consumer prices etc.) and also to manage it in real time by giving voice commands to members of his team without leaving the information center.

"This is a digital situational center that allows you to monitor the situation on the site of various projects without leaving the office," he said, presenting the display that shows Seoul's districts and graphs reflecting the situation there.

"Here, on the screen you can see air condition, situation with traffic jams, speed of traffic in certain streets, water supply quality, situation with consumer prices. Everything is updated in automatic mode and there is no need to be on the scene to control the situation," he said.

The interactive screen allows you to switch to cameras installed in various areas of the city, give orders to emergency service vehicles, make an announcement via public address system in a troubled area.

"You can see the situation, all the information is available, you can give orders in real time," Park Won-soon said.

According to the mayor, in the future it is planned to give Seoul residents access to the information contained in this system. The city authorities will ensure that the access to the system does not violate privacy of city residents.

According to Park Won-soon, Seoul's experience in creating an e-administration system could be used in other cities around the world.

"We will present this system at the General Assembly of the World e-Governments Organization of Cities and Local Governments (WeGO) in Ulyanovsk (June 27-30)," he said.

The Mayor of Seoul expressed confidence that the capital of South Korea and Russian cities, first of all Moscow, have plenty of opportunities for cooperation on information technologies, which will also be discussed during his visit to Russia.

"I have a meeting with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Arkady Dvorkovich, and I hope that my visit will give a new start to active cooperation between our countries and our cities," he said.

TOP STORIES
