China's president to visit Russia and Germany in early July

World
June 27, 11:22 UTC+3 BEIJING
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

Russia, China fostering strategic relations — Lavrov

BEIJING, June 27. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay official visits to Russia and Germany from July 3 to July 6. According to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang, the president’s visit to Russia will begin on July 3.

"During this visit (to Russia - TASS), the Chinese president will have a meeting and talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, "Lu Kang told a news conference on Tuesday. "The two leaders will exchange views on deepening the relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and cooperation and strengthening political trust between the two countries. They will also raise some pressing bilateral and international issues of mutual interest," the diplomat added.

"At the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Xi Jinping will also take part in the G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7-8," he noted. "Details on the program and agenda of these visits will be reported later."

