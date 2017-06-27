Japanese delegation to visit southern Kuril Islands on June 27

Moscow theater to produce Il Trovatore with audio description for visually impairedSociety & Culture June 27, 9:04
TOKYO, June 27. /TASS/. A delegation of 70 Japanese officials and business representatives, led by a special adviser to Prime Minister Eiichi Hasegawa, went to the southern part of the Kuril Islands on Tuesday to work out possible joint projects with Russia.
A representative of the Japanese Foreign Ministry told TASS that the group safely sailed from the port of Nemuro on the northern island of Hokkaido.
On Tuesday, according to a Foreign Ministry official, the delegation will arrive to Kunashir Island, where it will conduct visa-free entry procedures. There the delegation will agree upon plans for further work together with the Russian side.
On June 28, Japanese specialists will work in separate groups on Kunashir, studying possible projects in the field of fisheries and mariculture, medicine, tourism construction. On June 29, they will go to the Iturup Island, and on June 30 - to Shikotan Island. On July 1, the group will return to the Japanese port of Nemuro.
The delegation includes officials from the Japanese government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, and the administration of the northern prefecture of Hokkaido. Representatives of business - mainly from the north of Japan - will also participate in reviewing joint projects.