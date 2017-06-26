Slovakia says interested in better collaboration between EU, Russia

Sistema reports arrest of its stakes in MTS, Medsi, BES as part of dispute with RosneftBusiness & Economy June 26, 20:58
Russian submarine successfully test-fires Bulava intercontinental missileMilitary & Defense June 26, 19:20
Rosneft and RBC reach friendly settlement on defamation lawsuitBusiness & Economy June 26, 18:50
Number of centers issuing FAN IDs to be increased ahead of FIFA Confederations Cup FinalSport June 26, 18:33
News about anti-doping probe against Russian football team players is fake — executiveSport June 26, 18:25
Putin refers to State Duma Council of Europe convention against financing terrorismRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 26, 18:15
Russia to lay down 2 diesel-electric submarines for Pacific Fleet in JulyMilitary & Defense June 26, 18:07
Russia’s Khramtsov wins first gold at 2017 World Taekwondo ChampionshipsSport June 26, 18:03
Russian Navy to get four frigates by 2020Military & Defense June 26, 17:41
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Contradictions between Russia and the EU run counter to Slovakia’s interests, the speaker of the Slovak Republic’s Narodna Rada national parliament, Andrej Danko said on Monday after a meeting with the speaker of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin in Seoul.
The two speakers met on the sidelines of a conference of heads of parliaments of European and Asian countries.
"It’s really important to overcome the current highly complicated period and to lay out new rules looking into the future," Danko said. "I believe Slovakia will be able to contribute on its part so as to leave these problems behind."
He said he had had a historic meeting with Volodin, since the speakers of the Russian and Slovak parliaments had met after a very long interval.
"This meeting was particularly special, since we met in Korea," Danko said.
"Slovakia is bound to Russia by supplies of energy resources and whoever claiming that the severing of ties with Russia meet Slovakia’s interests definitely makes a mistake," Danko added.