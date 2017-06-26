Slovakia says interested in better collaboration between EU, Russia

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Contradictions between Russia and the EU run counter to Slovakia’s interests, the speaker of the Slovak Republic’s Narodna Rada national parliament, Andrej Danko said on Monday after a meeting with the speaker of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin in Seoul.

The two speakers met on the sidelines of a conference of heads of parliaments of European and Asian countries.

"It’s really important to overcome the current highly complicated period and to lay out new rules looking into the future," Danko said. "I believe Slovakia will be able to contribute on its part so as to leave these problems behind."

He said he had had a historic meeting with Volodin, since the speakers of the Russian and Slovak parliaments had met after a very long interval.

"This meeting was particularly special, since we met in Korea," Danko said.

"Slovakia is bound to Russia by supplies of energy resources and whoever claiming that the severing of ties with Russia meet Slovakia’s interests definitely makes a mistake," Danko added.