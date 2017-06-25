Back to Main page
Belarus can be builder of bridge between East and West, says Hungarian top diplomat

World
June 25, 23:53 UTC+3 MINSK

According to the Hungarian top diplomat, Minsk has actually become a synonym of hope for peace in Ukraine

MINSK, June 25. /TASS/. Belarus is an ideal bridge between the East and the West, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with the Belarus-1 television channel on Sunday.

"If Europe wants to regain at least part of its lost competitive advantages, we must improve cooperation between the East and the West of the continent," he said. "The question is who can be the best bridge. Obviously, it is to be a central European state, say, Belarus, which is chairing the Central European Initiative (CEI) this year, takes part in the European Union’s Eastern Partnership program [for Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine] and is member of the Eurasian Economic Union [od Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan]."

So, in his words, "Belarus is an ideal bridge or an ideal architect, a builder of a bridge between the East and the West."

According to the Hungarian top diplomat, Minsk has actually become a synonym of hope for peace in Ukraine. "I think no other capital city is mentioned that often when we speak about relations between Europe’s eastern and western parts," he stressed.

