Death toll from fuel tank fire in Pakistan reaches 152 - TV

Russia hopes Astana talks on Syria will yield package of documents on de-escalation zonesRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 25, 20:31
Russians’ real incomes up by 3% in May - Russian finance ministerBusiness & Economy June 25, 18:39
All doping tests of Russian players at 2014 FIFA World Cup are negativeSport June 25, 15:10
Police refrains from calling Newcastle incident a terrorist attackWorld June 25, 13:14
Putin offers condolences to Pakistan’s president over fire victimsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 25, 12:39
Fire of fuel tank kills 123 people in Pakistan - TVWorld June 25, 7:58
Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-FitrSociety & Culture June 25, 5:18
Mexico knocks out Russia from FIFA Confederations Cup with 2-1 win in KazanSport June 24, 19:59
Putin visits Crimean youth camp ArtekSociety & Culture June 24, 19:42
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The death toll from the fuel tanker fire in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur (Punjab Province) has reached 152 people. As many as 117 were injured, Geo TV said on Sunday, citing local authorities.
According to the television channel, many of those injured are in critical condition.
Earlier reports put the death toll of the accident at 141. Sixty were reported to be injured.
Local residents gathered around the fuel tanker that capsized in the highway to collect fuel leaking from it. According to eyewitnesses, some men were seen to be smoking near the overturned tanker. The fire destroyed dozens of cars and motorcycles.