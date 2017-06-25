Death toll from fuel tank fire in Pakistan reaches 152 - TV

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The death toll from the fuel tanker fire in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur (Punjab Province) has reached 152 people. As many as 117 were injured, Geo TV said on Sunday, citing local authorities.

According to the television channel, many of those injured are in critical condition.

Earlier reports put the death toll of the accident at 141. Sixty were reported to be injured.

Local residents gathered around the fuel tanker that capsized in the highway to collect fuel leaking from it. According to eyewitnesses, some men were seen to be smoking near the overturned tanker. The fire destroyed dozens of cars and motorcycles.