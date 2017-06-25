Poroshenko says US State Secretary, UN & NATO Secretaries General will visit Kiev in July

Russia hopes Astana talks on Syria will yield package of documents on de-escalation zonesRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 25, 20:31
Russians’ real incomes up by 3% in May - Russian finance ministerBusiness & Economy June 25, 18:39
All doping tests of Russian players at 2014 FIFA World Cup are negativeSport June 25, 15:10
Police refrains from calling Newcastle incident a terrorist attackWorld June 25, 13:14
Putin offers condolences to Pakistan’s president over fire victimsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 25, 12:39
Fire of fuel tank kills 123 people in Pakistan - TVWorld June 25, 7:58
Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-FitrSociety & Culture June 25, 5:18
Mexico knocks out Russia from FIFA Confederations Cup with 2-1 win in KazanSport June 24, 19:59
Putin visits Crimean youth camp ArtekSociety & Culture June 24, 19:42
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KIEV, June 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has announced visits to Ukraine by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in July.
"Already in July, we expect a visit to Kiev by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Our contacts in Washington will be continued. We also expect a visit by United Nations Secretary General Guterres. Apart from that, we expect a visit by the NATO secretary general which will also take place in July," Poroshenko said in an interview with Ukrainian television channels on Sunday.