Poroshenko says US State Secretary, UN & NATO Secretaries General will visit Kiev in July

World
June 25, 21:24 UTC+3 KIEV

"Our contacts in Washington will be continued", Poroshenko said in an interview with Ukrainian television channels

KIEV, June 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has announced visits to Ukraine by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in July.

"Already in July, we expect a visit to Kiev by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Our contacts in Washington will be continued. We also expect a visit by United Nations Secretary General Guterres. Apart from that, we expect a visit by the NATO secretary general which will also take place in July," Poroshenko said in an interview with Ukrainian television channels on Sunday.

Persons
Pyotr Poroshenko
