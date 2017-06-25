Activists ask Poroshenko to protect Donbass residents’ right to visa-free travel to EU

Russians’ real incomes up by 3% in May - Russian finance ministerBusiness & Economy June 25, 18:39
All doping tests of Russian players at 2014 FIFA World Cup are negativeSport June 25, 15:10
Police refrains from calling Newcastle incident a terrorist attackWorld June 25, 13:14
Putin offers condolences to Pakistan’s president over fire victimsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 25, 12:39
Fire of fuel tank kills 123 people in Pakistan - TVWorld June 25, 7:58
Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-FitrSociety & Culture June 25, 5:18
Mexico knocks out Russia from FIFA Confederations Cup with 2-1 win in KazanSport June 24, 19:59
Putin visits Crimean youth camp ArtekSociety & Culture June 24, 19:42
Conflict around Qatar should be settled by diplomatic means - source at Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 24, 16:44
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KIEV, June 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian human rights activists have come up with an open letter to President Pyotr Poroshenko protesting against discrimination of people living in Donbass over plans to impose a special check for those of them who apply for biometric passports. A statement to this effect was posted on Sunday on the website of the Crimean human rights group.
The letter was prompted by the statement of National Security and Defense Secretary Alexander Turchinov, who said that a bill on such special checks is now being drafted.
"We ask to refrain from such discriminative pronouncements on behalf of the National Security and Defense Council, as such statements run counter to the declared policy of reintegration," the human rights activists said in their letter.
According to activists, such statements have very negative effect on the attitudes of people living in non-controlled territories and internally displaced persons to reforms in Ukraine and stir up worries in society. They demanded the bill on special checks be made public to be subjected to anti-discrimination examination. Apart from that, they demanded public discussion of this document be organized.
Turchinov said on June 22 people living in territories that are not controlled by Kiev should undergo a thorough check in case they want to have a biometric passport for visa-free trips to Europe. He said such measures are necessary to bar access to visa-free travel for "separatists."
As from June 11, 2017, Ukrainian citizens who have biometric passports can make tourist trips to the European Union states for a period of up to 90 days once every six months. However, liberalization of visa procedures is not applicable to those seeking to work or study in Europe.