Police refrains from calling Newcastle incident a terrorist attack

LONDON, June 25. /TASS/. The police do not believe the car collision in northeastern UK’s Newcastle upon Tyne was a terror incident, the Northumbria Police said in a statement.
"Police enquiries are on-going to establish exactly what happened but, at this time, it is not believed to be a terror incident," the statement reads. "Police have arrested a 42-year-old woman who is currently in police custody."
"On Sunday June 25, at approx. 9.14am Northumbria Police received reports that a vehicle had collided with pedestrians outside of Westgate Sports Center, Newcastle upon Tyne," the police said.
Daily Mail wrote the incident happened as the people left the city mosque, where they celebrated the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday - the end of the holy month of Ramadan.